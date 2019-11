Boyo was 72 at the time of his death.

He was reported to have died on Monday after a brief illness.

“Mr Boyo was said to be preparing for office when he suddenly fell ill.

“He was taken to the hospital and died two hours later,” the source said.

Until his death, Boyo was a columnist for Punch and Independent newspapers

He was a popular critic of the government’s policies on the economy.