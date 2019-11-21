Fire incidents in Lagos- Akerele plaza,15 shops @ Iju Ishaga, Nmilions lost

LagosGoods worth millions of naira were, on Wednesday, destroyed by fire, which wreaked havoc on 15 shops on Balogun Road in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the fire started around 2am.

The vigilantes said they saw smoke coming out from one of the shops and raised the alarm. There was no power supply when the traders shut their shops on Tuesday. I think when power was restored around midnight, a wire in one of the shops sparked and ignited a fire, which spread to the other shops.

“The damage done would not have been this much if the fire service had responded earlier and the fire truck that later came had no water until another truck came, that was when the firefighters started extinguishing the inferno.”

In a related development, fire gutted the upper floor of a one-storey shopping plaza on Akerele Street in the Surulere area of the state on Wednesday.

The inferno resulted from power surge in one of the shops before spreading to other parts of the plaza.

The Public Affairs Officer, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said in a statement that there was no loss of life or injury, but goods worth millions of naira were lost to the inferno.