Lawyer shot dead inside court room

lawyer was shot dead after a shotgun being exhibited as evidence during a trial went off in a freak accident.

South African senior advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt died at Ixopo Regional Court on Monday after the gun was dropped on the floor, causing it to fire and rip a hole in her left hip.

Court staff attempted to stem the bleeding as they called an ambulance, but despite their efforts and those of the paramedics, the mother-of-one was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Umzimkhulu police are investigating the fatal incident as culpable homicide, News24 reports.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “It is alleged on Monday at 3.20pm a 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a shot to the left hip.

“She later died in hospital. It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court.

An unnamed legal friend of the barrister to the Mirror Online: “There is absolutely no need for a weapon being submitted in evidence in a court of law to still be capable of being fired.”

The firearm had reportedly been stolen in a robbery and later recovered and returned to Cheryl Biggs and her husband Dave.

The police ,we learnt didn’t do their job well, causing the discharge .

When the police collected the weapon form Ms. Biggs ..She told the police she did not know if it was loaded or not.