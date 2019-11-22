Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Chairman, Ifako Ijaye LG, Hon. Toba Oke Suspended

Younews Ng November 22, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 35 Views

The Chairman, Ifako Ijaye Local Government, Hon. Toba Oke has been Suspended by the Lagos State House of Assembly for misappropriation and ineptitudeness.

The Vice Chairman to take over. Details Later.

 

