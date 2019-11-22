Nov 30 is Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi supp. election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed 30th Nov 2019 for the conduct of Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi west Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively,”
