Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: U.S. Court issues warrant of arrest for Air Peace boss, Allen Onyeama

Younews Ng November 23, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Allen Onyema of Air Peace Limited for alleged money laundering and bank fraud in the United States.

The warrant was signed by Justin Anand, an American magistrate of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia, on November 19. The warrant authorised U.S. Marshals Service to take Mr Onyema into custody.

Mr Onyema’s location as of Saturday morning, but he was seen at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

The U.S. and Nigeria have a mutual legal assistance policy that allows both countries to extradite suspects facing criminal charges. Several Nigerians have been sent to the U.S. to stand trial for alleged fraud.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Chairman, Ifako Ijaye LG, Hon. Toba Oke Suspended

The Chairman, Ifako Ijaye Local Government, Hon. Toba Oke has been Suspended by the Lagos ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.