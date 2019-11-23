CCTV exposes Bankers stealing #millions, minutes before robbers attack bank

The video footage from the CCTV in the bank has revealed how bankers and a customer, ran inside upon hearing the gunshots of robbers near the bank

..and then used the’ robbery opportunity to stuff money into their pockets as they moved frequently into the vault before the bandits struck the security door with over seven Improvised Explosive Device.

Policemen who are investigating said it was baffling that the bank officials could allegedly opened the strong room seven minutes before the robbery.

The time the bandits attacked the Police Divisional Office, which was about 300 metres away from the bank and the time they struck, was enough for the bankers to have escaped after closing the vault.

But they refused for the sinister intention they allegedly harboured.

“The summary of it is that, there was internal connivance and it is unfortunate. There was a similarity between this robbery and the one that happened at Ise Ekiti recently.

“Between the time the robbers attacked our men and the time the robbery took place, the staff had enough time to escape through the exit door. They were captured by CCTV moving in and out of the vault. The vault was even opened before the robbers came.

“The staff opened the vault by 3.05pm and the robbers blew up the security door at 3.12pm, this gave a strong suspicion that there was internal collaboration in this matter, it showed complicit.

The police also recovered a carton inside the bank containing over N2 million that was hidden by one of the bankers before the operation.

“The carton was hidden under the table within the banking hall. This should be part of the loots from the strong room,”