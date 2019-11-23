Is Airpeace boss travails about PHD (pull him down) ?

The thinking is trending, about calculated attempt to bring Onyema down..,but it is also an assumption, allegations back up by what seems like trend in history.

Anytime a black man raises his head, the American institution tries to run him down. Remember Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, Mike Tyson. And now Air Peace founder, Mr. Allen Onyema.

Next may be the prominent and very fast-rising TV personality, Steve Harvey and their likes.

Somebody may conclude here that one is either being emotional or naive given that it is still an allegation which may be proved by the accuser or otherwise, but the point being made is that this American penchant for running blacks down has for long assumed the the status of tradition.

Recently it was revealed that a 14-year-old black boy, George Junius Stinney, Jr. (October 21, 1929 – June 16, 1944), was convicted, at age 14, of murdering two white girls, ages seven and 11, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.

The court refused to hear his appeal, and the appeals on his behalf to the governor for clemency were denied. He is the youngest American to be sentenced to death and executed.

A re-examination of the Stinney case began in 2004, and several individuals and Northeastern University School of Law sought a judicial review. His conviction was overturned in 2014, 70 years after he was executed when a court ruled that he had not received a fair trial.

He died. Years later, his innocence came to the open. That is America for you.