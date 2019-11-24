Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

DAVIDO ON HIS SECOND ALBUM, ‘A GOOD TIME’

Younews Ng November 24, 2019 Campus, Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

One month after introducing the official music video for his Popcaan-assisted single “Risky,” Davido is serving up a new LP titled A Good Time. Davido’s second studio album,

A Good Time serves as the follow-up to his 2016 EP Son of Mercy and his first full-length release since the arrival of his debut album, 2012’s Omo Baba Olowo.

The award-winning superstar’s latest project delivers 17 new tracks to listeners, including collaborations with Gunna, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

“I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political.”

@davidoofficial who rose to fame in 2011 with a hit single, ‘Dami Duro’, released his debut studio album ‘Omo Baba Olowo #OBO’ the following year, dropped his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’ last Friday, after seven years in the music space.

“It’s been a long seven years. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my phenomenal fiancé, Chioma.

#davido #chioma #agoodtime #adeleke #obo #entertainment #africagiant

