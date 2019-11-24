DAVIDO ON HIS SECOND ALBUM, ‘A GOOD TIME’

One month after introducing the official music video for his Popcaan-assisted single “Risky,” Davido is serving up a new LP titled A Good Time. Davido’s second studio album,

. A Good Time serves as the follow-up to his 2016 EP Son of Mercy and his first full-length release since the arrival of his debut album, 2012’s Omo Baba Olowo.

The award-winning superstar’s latest project delivers 17 new tracks to listeners, including collaborations with Gunna, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

“I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political.”

@davidoofficial who rose to fame in 2011 with a hit single, ‘Dami Duro’, released his debut studio album ‘Omo Baba Olowo #OBO’ the following year, dropped his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’ last Friday, after seven years in the music space.

“It’s been a long seven years. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my phenomenal fiancé, Chioma.

#davido #chioma #agoodtime #adeleke #obo #entertainment #africagiant