For 5 reasons, EFCC wades into Air Peace boss matter, set ‘special panel’

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has waded into the $44.9 million wire fraud and money laundering case against Air Peace Chief Executive Allen Ifechukwu Athan Onyema hours after his indictment in the United States (US).

It has now raised a ”special panel” to investigate the matter shortly after receiving the charges against Onyema.

Upon the receipt of the charges, the EFCC chairman raised a team to probe the allegations against Onyema Eghagha, who were prominently mentioned in the indictment charges by the United States Government.

“The EFCC team is working on what I may term the ‘Nigerian components’ of the indictment including suspicious huge transfer of funds abroad, alleged abuse of letters of credit and money laundering.

Onyema was indicted along with his finance officer, Ejiroghene Eghagha, by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

They were accused of “moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through some United States banks in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

Eghagha, who is the international airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, was also accused of bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.

(1) The EFCC is also investigating two Nigerian banks for allegedly facilitating the transfer of the money to the US and processing letters of credit to buy planes for Air Peace.

(2) The probe, would cover the activities and inflows into the accounts of four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) /non-profit groups sponsored by Onyema.

They are Foundation for Ethnic Harmony, International Centre for Non-Violence and Peace Development, All-Time Peace Media Communications Limited and Every Child Limited.

Onyema has since denied the allegations against him and stated his readiness to travel to the US to defend himself.

His lawyer, A. O. Alegeh, said in a statement in Lagos, at the weekend, that Onyema “strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to the purchase of aircraft, aircraft spares and aircraft maintenance”.

The US government is seeking the forfeiture of $14,246,536.6million left in some accounts linked with Onyema in the US and Canada.

The funds comprise $4,017,852.51 in JP Morgan Chase Bank in the US and $4,593,842.05 and $5,634,842.04 in the Bank of Montreal, Canada.

(3) One of the legs of the EFCC probe is to ascertain whether Onyema is fronting for some politically exposed persons in the country.

“In fact, the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu directed the team members to work round the clock at the weekend because it is a case we must work on with speed.

(4) “We are also interested in the roles played by two banks in the country including one that has been on our radar for a while for money laundering. This same bank was implicated in the $115million poll bribery scam in 2015 for which former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke is wanted for trial.

(5) “We need to act because in the indictment, the US indicated its plans to freeze some funds linked with Onyema in some accounts within and outside its jurisdiction. It is standard practice to have collaboration with sister organisations all over the world. We cannot wait till the last minutes before playing our roles.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “Certainly, our crack team will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities and remittances into the accounts of the four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) /non-profit groups of Onyema.

“Our immediate suspicion is that these four groups are likely to be tools for money laundering. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), tax bodies and other agencies will assist on the status of these organisations.

“We have directed our detectives to ascertain or otherwise if Onyema is allegedly serving as a front for some politically exposed persons (PEPs).”

The source added: “The EFCC may also investigate other persons or groups that have assisted Onyema in one way or the other on the allegations against him. The indictment spoke of known and unknown persons.”