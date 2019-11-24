Media aide reveals why Buhari is not commenting on Air peace boss’ travails

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has come out to absolve the presidency and the Nigerian government of having anything to do with the current travails of Mr. Allen Onyeama, the Air Peace boss who’s having a money laundering allegations with the US authorities.

She said dhe does not understand what President [Buhari] has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our Attorney General, the Federal Govt. has not even been informed of the situation.

Main, several Nigerians are expecting the President to show concern , especially considering his national and patriotic role in airlifting Nigerians stranded, during the Xenophobic saga in South Africa.

“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows….” she said in one of her tweets.

Continuing, she noted that the Air Peace boss must face the law in the allegations against him.” She concluded