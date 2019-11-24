Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Media aide reveals why Buhari is not commenting on Air peace boss’ travails

Younews Ng November 24, 2019 buhari, Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 46 Views

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has come out to absolve the presidency and the Nigerian government of having anything to do with the current travails of Mr. Allen Onyeama, the Air Peace boss who’s having a money laundering allegations with the US authorities.

She said dhe does not understand what President [Buhari] has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our Attorney General, the Federal Govt. has not even been informed of the situation.

Main, several Nigerians are expecting the President to show concern , especially considering his national and patriotic role in airlifting Nigerians stranded, during the Xenophobic saga in South Africa.

“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows….” she said in one of her tweets.

Continuing, she noted that the Air Peace boss must face the law in the allegations against him.” She concluded

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Is Airpeace boss travails about PHD (pull him down) ?

The thinking is trending, about calculated attempt to bring Onyema down..,but it is also an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.