Nollywood Director, Theodore Anyanji dies of protracted illness

Theodore was a member of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria and made hundred of films. The most popular of them all is Ada Mbano.
Impeccable sources said, he has been down with sickness for over year.He battled with the illness, YOU NEWS gathered.
