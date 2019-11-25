Casual/Factory Workers in gruesome death as head stuck inside machine, another falls inside melting pot”

Sunday Usenobong, 50, and Olatunde Femi died last week at their places of work in industrial accidents.

Usenobong, an employee of Landcraft Industry Nigeria Limited in Ikorodu, was said to have fallen into a melting pot around 3.30am on Saturday, while Femi got his head stuck in a moulding machine he was operating Multipak Nigeria Limited, a plastic production company at Oregun last Wednesday.

Police said both victims died on the spot and homicide detectives were invited to the scenes for investigation.

“The bodies were evacuated to public mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing in both cases,” police public relations officer Bala Elkana said.

Lagos state has sealed the company which is located at Plot F28, Kudirat the factory, Multipak Nigeria Ltd., a plastic producing factory, for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor house-keeping and lack of signage, which allegedly led to the death of a worker.

Though workers and public spirited persons are saying, “It is medicine after death, they are aware if the poor condition, are there no standard rules, are there no government control measures?..one of the workers who craved anonymity said.