Festus keyamo advises cousin & hubby, Desmond Ike as they wed

Honourable minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN has advised Maryam Keyamo, his cousin who got married to journalist, Desmond Ike to always solve her marital challenges, if any, within her marriage.

He told a story of how his older sisters visited Lagos from Port Hacourt, in those days when GSM was not available.

Their father had to send her back to her husband place, because she could not provide a letter authorising her visit.

“That marriage is on for about 18 years now, so stay there, face it .

Keyamo also advised Ike, whom he revealed came to his chamber as a client, then kept coming after the case was over, unknowingly to him, ‘he was coming for my daughter Maryam’

He told him never to raise his hand to beat her.

It is the worst a man can do.

The well attended wedding began with Traditional affairs in Warri, Delta State, then White Wedding in Lagos on 23rd November, at Decorum Hall, Oregun, Lagos.