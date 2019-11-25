Lamido, PDP elders expose Jonathan for trading Bayelsa poll with his Malabu Oil Scandal

Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, accusing Jonathan of trading the Bayelsa governorship poll for the Malabu oil scam

The PDP Elders Forum also in a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Chief Benson Odoko, the PDP Elders Forum accused Jonathan In the statement, Odoko alleged, “The former President, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for an undisclosed mission just before the election, kept his distance from the PDP and its members throughout the period of the campaigns leading to the election.

“The forum was shocked when Jonathan and his wife donated the Aridolf Hotel to the APC as the operational contact point for visiting dignitaries of the party and as the venue for the party’s controversial primaries.

“These actions of Jonathan clearly portray him as a betrayer of the PDP which gave him the platform to occupy the highest positions in the country, Bayelsa State, and millions of the PDP members just to protect his selfish interest.”

It added, “The argument that Jonathan worked against the PDP because his preferred candidate, Chief Timi Alaibe, lost in the primaries was a pathetic perfidy meant to cover up the real reasons for this betrayal against Bayelsans and Nigerians.”

He called on the national leadership of the PDP to invoke disciplinary action against Jonathan.