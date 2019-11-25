PR experts debate reaction of AirPeace boss to allegations

Alex Onyeama, CEO of AIRPEACE, ought to have first kept stoically quiet and keep the world, his immediate public and industry stakeholders guessing.

Some public relation experts are saying.,while others think he is in order.

” if a statement has to come out, it must distort impressions, make opinions difficult to form and maybe, even swing a certain curiosity that skews “fingers crossed” posturing in your favour until you’re convicted or acquitted.

When you’re in crisis, you don’t rush to the Press with pedestrian statements, you don’t crave unnecessary sympathy and you don’t act nervous that creates wrong impression…and his damage repair strategy can be better than the current defence.

But some differ, ” I think it’s unfair to criticize a man for swiftly refuting allegations against him.

“I see nothing wrong with his press statement and I can assure you I’m not a public relations novice.

His statement was swift and short which is how best to respond in such a situation.

Now the public is aware he has refuted the allegations against him, it now remains for the accusers to prove their case in court. He does not owe the public a word for word explanation, that’s for the court.

What the public needs to know is that the accused has denied the accusations so it’s best to wait for the court proceedings.

I find it repulsive, even slanderous, to upload a man’s photograph – a man who is yet to be proven guilty while indirectly subbing him for responding quickly to allegations against him. On the other hand, Mr Onyema is a trained lawyer and is no stranger to managing crisis situations.

It is also an assumption to conclude that he did not get good PR advice because of his early and short response. Apparently someone of his pedigree, experience and means is no fool. The man has said he is innocent. That’s all that’s needed for him to say. It remains for the US to prove their case in court.

As a strategist, I have realised over the years that there is no ‘universal template’ for strategic communication for all instances. When Pastor Fatoyinbo was accused the other time and was silent before issuing a statement . Nigerians complained he was silent and slow to refute allegations. Now Alex was not silent or slow to refute allegation and …

“Allegations affect personality and business. That was a strategic reply to keep his business and affiliates relaxed. In our clime, allegations cripple empires.