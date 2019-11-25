Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

SEC removes deadline for multiple accounts regularisation

Younews Ng November 25, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending

SEC has suspended the regularisation deadline of December 31, 2019 as  regularisation deadline for shareholders that opened accounts to buy shares with different name.

The aim is to enable affected shareholders have sufficient time to harmonise their accounts.

It also said the commission discovered that some shareholders were avoiding it due to the fear of prosecution.

Now, the Committee of Heads of Banking Operation is to display multiple accounts regularisation banners in the banking halls all over the country.

“The committee also reported that CMOs have commenced the filing of report on regularised accounts with the commission, on a quarterly basis.
Given the relevance of this exercise and the need to create more awareness, the committee requested for an extension of the deadline of multiple accounts regularisation.”

 

