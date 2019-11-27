Banker imprisoned over “annoying” Facebook posts against Akwa Ibom gov

Mr Itok, 21, a marketer with Prudential Microfinance Bank, Uyo has been remanded in prison for allegedly publishing “damaging and annoying” articles on Facebook against a state governor.

He had worked as cook in the household of the governor and apparently in the know of exlusive.

Itok, according to his Facebook profile, claimed he has worked as a steward to Governor Emmanuel.

The bank official, Michael Itok, was on Tuesday arraigned before a magistrate court in Uyo, by the State Security Service, SSS. He was accused of writing numerous articles against the Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, and other officials of the state government.

The charge against the bank marketer reads, “That you, Mr Michael Itok and another now at large, sometimes in October, 2019 at 1000 Units Housing Estate, Idu Uruan, Uruan Local Government Area, within the Uyo Magisterial District did constitute yourself into a nuisance by publishing damaging and annoying articles on your Facebook page with the aim of harassing, blackmailing and bringing to disrepute His Excellency Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other staff of the Akwa Ibom State Government House, and thereby commits and offence punishable under Section 6(1) (f) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

Mr Itok was picked up in the bank on October 8, around 7:30 a.m, by some unidentified men.

Itok has been detained by the SSS for over 40 days before he was eventually arraigned.