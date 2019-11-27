LAGOS DEPUTY GOV’S BROTHER TAKES OVER AS IFAKO-IJAYE LG BOSS.

Following the indefinite suspension of the Chairman, Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Council, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke for misappropriation of N350million loan collected from Polaris Bank (formerly Skye Bank), his Vice, Hon. Usman Akanbi Hamzat is to take over the mantle of leadership of the Council.

In his decision on Friday November 22, 2019, the State House of Assembly announced that Toba Oke was found guilty of the allegations of fraud, high handedness and other sultry issues levelled against him in a petition by the people of Ifako-Ijaye and as such should embark on indefinite suspension pending further decisions.

The House of Assembly ordered that his Vice should constitutionally take over from him. The Vice who is now the acting Chairman of the Council, Hon. Usman Hamzat is a younger brother of the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.