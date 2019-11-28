Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

2Baba, Blackface settle out of court

November 28, 2019

Nigerian legendary Musician, Innocent Idibia, famously Known as 2baba, has settled the long existing legal battle with his former group member Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, famously known as Blackface. This happened on Wednesday when they opted for an out-of-court settlement.

They signed a yet to be disclosed settlement agreement at the Ikeja High Court shortly after 2baba dropped the N50m defamation suit filed against Blackface.

Blackface had since accused 2baba that he stole the song from him after he composed it, without giving him credit on the sang after he sang it.

