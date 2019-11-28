FRSC approves Google map while driving, but..

All motorists who intend to deploy the use of google map on their phone especially during the festive season when traffic density is high, to activate such before setting the vehicle in motion so as to ensure 100 per cent concentration on the wheels.”

Any driver who intends to deploy the use of Google map while driving must have it set on the phone before embarking on the journey, not while the vehicle is already in motion as this could be dangerous to the driver and other road users, and can lead to road traffic crash

Federal Road Safety Corps as a technology-driven organisation is not and has never stood against the use of google map by motorists.