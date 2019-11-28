Zenith Bank show starts @ Landmark Event Centre

Zenith Bank GMD/CEO, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Deputy Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji and Executive Director, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti at the #ZenithTechFair2019 taking place at the Landmark Event Centre. #ZenithFutureForward

Themed: ‘Future Forward,’ and powered by Zenith Bank Plc, the event covers conversations and exhibitions in emerging technologies, as well as a Hackathon to identify and finance innovative startups.

Conceived in the mould of global technological events such as the CES and EmTech Asia, the fair would showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, Augmented Reality, Data Analytics, 5G and Communication Technologies, among others.

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu noted that the event is part of the bank’s efforts to align and key into new technologies that provide innovative solutions to customers’ numerous financial challenges.

According to him, “In today’s fast-changing world, we know that our customers need to perform easy, fast and secure financial transactions, wherever, whenever and however. So we need to go ‘future forward’ to provide banking services using cutting-edge technologies and seamless processes in the best interest of our customers.”

The discussions and seminars supported by four supersessions /Master Classes to drill down and offer participants a hands-on experience with the technologies.

The event hosted by Ovia, who also speak on “Catalysing Disruptive Innovation through Youth Empowerment,” as part of his efforts through the Jim Ovia Foundation to empower the Nigerian Youths through ICT.

The lineup of exhibitors include Google, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Visa, HP, Apple, Mercedes, and many others. The exhibitors will be showcasing some of their most innovative solutions to the Nigeria public. No fewer than 2, 000 participants, 50 exhibitors, and 400 developers have signed up to attend the Conference and Hackathon