APC set to expel, sue members seeking 3rd term for Buhari

All Progressives Congress (APC) has send strong signal to Charles Enya and others who the party calls busy bodies, seeking for 3rd term .They should be ready to face the law.

They are new enemy of our country .

We read in the media about a purported legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the Party, Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office.

The Party had initially chosen to ignore him. However, it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agents provocateurs.

At the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue-in-cheek. He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of office he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in. This he said was besides his advanced age which made such an idea beyond his contemplation.

The NEC meeting highlights released to the media by the party equally quoted the President admonishing APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023 when the President’s constitutionally permitted terms end.

As a party, we would not take kindly to anyone or group causing unnecessary distraction for this administration .

We have tried to find out the status of this character claiming to be a member of our party. If he turns out to be our member, we would ensure the party organ that has the responsibility to act on this matter promptly commence the process of expelling him. We are a progressive party and we do not have space for anti-democratic forces and charlatans.