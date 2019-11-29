FG awards 25  Nigerians and 7 organisations in Abuja

President Buhari urged the awardees to redouble their efforts in serving the nation and humanity.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said that 333 individuals and 84 organisations have benefitted from the award since it began in 1991.

Nigige noted that the award, which is one of the flagship programmes of the government, was designed to institutionalise productivity consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organisations by rewarding innovation, creativity and hard work among Nigerians.

He noted that the aim of the award is to stimulate healthy competition for higher productivity among individual workers and organisations.

Those who received the award include Dangote Group Chairman Alhaji Aliko Dangote, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairman Mr Tony Elumelu, Honeywell Group Chairman Oba Otudeko, multiple award-winning columnist/ The Nation Editorial Board Chairman Sam Omatseye, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun (SAN).

Others are Nigerian Customs Service Comptroller- General Hameed Alli, Channels Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Chief John Momoh, and a former Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama.

Elumelu, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, promised to continue creating jobs.