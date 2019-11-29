Hope rises for Nigeria, may overturn P&ID’s $9.6b judgment debt

In what appears to be a positive step forward for Nigeria, the United Kingdom Commercial Court, presided over by Justice Butcher, yesterday accepted the application of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in its case against P&ID to vary the condition of the stay of execution of the enforcement order it had earlier granted P&ID.

Investigations on the matter revealed serious fraud, bringing into question the legitimacy of the Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) and the subsequent award.

The UK court, last Friday, rejected the application of the Federal Government for an extension of time to comply with the deposit of $200 million condition but indicated its readiness to accept a “satisfactory bank guarantee” as proposed by the Federal Government towards the end of the hearing on November 22, 2019.

But last Monday (November 25, 2019), the court, while hearing the application for variation, granted an extension of the stay till November 26, 2019, and to yesterday, when it finally varied the condition for stay.