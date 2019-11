A gas vendor at Aduke Street, Off Ojo Road, Ajegunle in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos was filling a cylinder for a customer. A call came in and someone close by tried to receive the phone call and there was a blast!

By the time the coast was clear, six persons, including two kids, dies; several shops have been razed. Property worth millions of Naira lost, and fifty-two persons with severe burns on their bodies are in different hospitals.