Blessing Adedeji, has been arrested trying to rob commuters on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday said the suspect was sighted by the policemen in the gridlock while attacking the occupants of a Toyota Camry car with knife.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect had succeeded in dispossessing one Monsurat Ologundudu of her Techno Camon-12 phone valued at N48,000 and purse containing cash sum of N3,000