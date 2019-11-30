Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

LASTMA Officer stoned to death !

November 30, 2019

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Ola Oyeshina has been stoned to death at Iganmu-Sifax axis of Apapa, Lagos while trying to decongest the area of traffic.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday around 5.00pm.

According to LASEMA’s General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, a large stone was thrown at him by some people and that two persons had been arrested in connection with the murder.

Condemning the murder of Oyeshina, the LASTMA boss said the government would not fold its arm and allow its officers to be attacked by hoodlums.

Oduyoye said when the LASTMA officer was stoned, he was immediately rushed to Area “B” police station along with two of the people who attacked him, as ACP Bayo Sulaimon thereafter ordered the detention of the two (2) attackers that were arrested while a letter of medical referral was issued for the victim’s attention at the hospital.

He further revealed that owing to the traumatic experienced, Oyeshina was immediately referred to LUTH from Randle Hospital, Surulere.

The LASTMA General Manager further revealed that it was unfortunate that the agency lost the young promising officer to the cold hand of death in the early hours of Saturday, 30th November, 2019

