Wrongly jailed for 12 years becomes a lawyer.. Inspiring story of Akpoghene Edeno Esq

From the Cell to the Bar,A marvellous Turnaround. Remarkable., Truly Inspirational.All of these fits his story.

Akpoghene Edeno Esq, a young man arrested in the year 2000, charged with murder and acquited in 2012, after 12 years imprisonment becamen a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme court of Nigeria, last week

Edeno was wrongfully accused of the murder and subsequently spent 12 years in prison during his trial, but he did not allow his ordeal to define his future in a negative way.

The ex-prisoner sat for the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) while in prison and proceed to study law at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) after after his discharge and acquittal in 2012.

“His story is a testament to how indomitable the determined human spirit is. He could have been bitter at the society for the injustice of suffering for an offense he didn’t commit. He could have been depressed. But he chose to show up and face the challenges of life,” he wrote.