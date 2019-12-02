5 inmates electrocuted, others injured in Ikoyi Prison

At least five inmates were Monday morning killed and 10 others injured by a loose electric cable inside the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos.

It was gathered that those injured were being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of this report, spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Lagos Rotimi Oladokun confirmed the incident.

He told The Nation that the Comptroller General of the NCoS Jaffaru Ahmed would brief the press at 4 pm on the incident.

Minister for Interiror Rauf Aregbesola earlier confirmed the electrocution through a statement by his spokesperson Jane Osuji.

“The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been drawn to an electrocution incident at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos