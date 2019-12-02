Free Train ride begins on Lagos- Ibadan route till April 2020

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced

the commencement of free train rides on the over $1.5bn new Lagos-Ibadan railway service..from Dec 1.

“Because of the limited spaces the free train ride will be on a first come first serve basis and this is how we would run till December 19:

From December 21 as directed by the Minister, we would be running service return service daily and this is how we would operate till April when we are expected to begin full commercial operation on this corridor in line with the ministerial directive….

”I am pleased to announce that the free train ride will begin on Monday at Iju, Lagos, and we would run one return trip to Ibadan. This would be the pattern till December 19 and there would be a break on December 20 to allow for the routine inspection.

“From December 21, we expect to run the service twice a day, and by this time we expected that passengers can now board at Agege, and we would be able to take them to Kilometre 157 in Ibadan.”