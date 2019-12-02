Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos to auction 108 abandoned, forfeited vehicles..Are you interested ?

Younews Ng December 2, 2019 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

Vehicles to be auctioned to interested members of the public are 86 forfeited through a court order and 22 impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against the traffic.

The auction would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 3 and 4, at the agency’s car park in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit said it had obtained a court order to auction 108 vehicles involved.

It was after the expiration of the 30-day public notice issued by the agency in line with the dictates of the law to all owners of the 22 abandoned vehicles to claim them that the government obtained the court order to auction them to interested members of the public

