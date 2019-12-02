Lagos to auction 108 abandoned, forfeited vehicles..Are you interested ?

Vehicles to be auctioned to interested members of the public are 86 forfeited through a court order and 22 impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against the traffic.

The auction would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 3 and 4, at the agency’s car park in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit said it had obtained a court order to auction 108 vehicles involved.

It was after the expiration of the 30-day public notice issued by the agency in line with the dictates of the law to all owners of the 22 abandoned vehicles to claim them that the government obtained the court order to auction them to interested members of the public