Buhari lists gains of border closure, says no opening date yet

President Buhari said he had not given any date for the reopening of the land border until the situation improves.He said this while receiving a delegation of Katsina State Elders Forum at his country home in Daura, He then listed the gains so far

(1) Two months into closure of Nigeria’s land border to curb smuggling activities, especially rice, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is betting on same measure to rekindle the agriculture sector.

(2) The government’s directive will save the country billions of naira on import bills

(3) The President said the country’s domestic fuel consumption had dropped by more than 30 per cent, following closure of land borders

The President commended the actions taken by the President of Niger Republic, Muhammadou Youssoufou, including the dismissal of officials and a ban on use of the country as a dumping ground for Nigeria-bound smuggled goods.

President Buhari noted that the measures taken by the President of Niger were helpful and supportive.

President Buhari acknowledged the hardship of border communities following the ban on sale of fuel at stations 20 kilometres to the border, a restriction that also saw to the closure of all fuel stations in his native home, Daura.

(4) ‘Farmers must be protected. Dishonesty is deep rooted in the country. Otherwise the border closer would not have been warranted,” he said.

According to him, the restriction was a temporary measure as the Nigerian Customs Service needed to ascertain outlets involved in real sale of products and those being used for smuggling.