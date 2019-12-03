How Amaechi ‘blackmailed’ Chinese with 3 conditions

Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed how he engaged the companies, the first engagement was when they were constructing Lagos-Ibadan.

“They were not so keen at spending their funds to build a university in Nigeria until I refused to sign the contract for the Lagos to Ibadan railway.

“I insisted that I will only sign if three things were done.

“The first thing is to take our children to China and train them by giving them a first degree in railway technology.

“Today as I speak, 60 of our children are in their second year and we thank CCECC and 90 are on their way to China this week, making it 150.

“The second is that, if we must sign the purchase of locomotives in China, they must build a factory where we can construct coaches, locomotives and wagon and today at Kajola that factory is being constructed.

“Finally, I insisted on the university of transportation and today we are here for the groundbreaking of the university and for all we are grateful to CCECC and the Chinese government. (sic).”

The Minister commended the Governor of Katsina for the speed with which he donated the land for the project.

He said the land which is about 413 hectares was donated by the Katsina government and it has promised to increase it.