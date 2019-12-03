JUST IN: Another tanker explosion averted in Lagos

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

December 3, 2019

Lagosians were spared the specter of another tanker explosion early Saturday courtesy of the prompt response by men of the state Fire Service

The tanker was at Popular Joke Ayo junction on AIT road when the incident occurred.

The tanker was speculated to have broken down after an accident occurred .The driver lost control due to break failure..fortunately, moulded beams, and pillars at a road construction site acted as stoppage.

While motorists are advised to ply alternative routes as traffic has already built up in the area, Lagos State fire service team and other law enforcement agencies, have already arrived the scene to control the incident.

The Lagos State Fire Service was contacted and the fire fighting body immediately moved to the scene and are currently dampening the truck to avert the explosion.

“Arrangements are being made to trans-load the product.

