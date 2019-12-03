Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

London Bridge attack: UK, families mourn victims

Family and friends are still mourning Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were stabbed to death by convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, at a prisoner rehabilitation conference on Friday.

It was gathered that Khan was under investigation by MI5 when he left prison a year ago, but given one of the lowest priorities. Merritt and Jones were both graduates of the University of Cambridge’s institute of criminology and had been taking part in an event for its Learning Together programme – which focuses on education within the criminal justice system – when they were attacked.

Merritt’s family and his girlfriend attended the service in Cambridge outside the Guildhall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among those at the vigil at the Guildhall in the City of London. They were joined by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who said the best way to defeat the hatred shown in the attack was to focus on the values of hope, unity and love.

The London service happened less than a mile from Fishmongers’ Hall, where Usman Khan launched his attack on Friday.

