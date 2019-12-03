What is wrong in siting transportation varsity in Daura? Amaechi asks

The Minister for Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he has no regrets siting the transportation university in Daura.

Amaechi said this at the commissioning of the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina State on Monday.

“When we sited the factory at Kajola, there was no noise, nobody debated about it, nobody abused us for it unlike the site for the university.

“Daura is in Nigeria, it is not in any other part of the world. It is not in Niger Republic, Biafra or Mali, it is in Nigeria. So, what is wrong in siting the university of transportation in Daura?

“I have no regret siting this university where I have sited it, it is not because I want to get any gain,” Amaechi said.

According to him, the establishment of the university was an attempt to respond to the question of how Nigeria will maintain infrastructure in the country.

He said, “It is my attempt at responding to the question of how to maintain and manage all the infrastructure we are building and realise that education is key.