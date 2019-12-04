Buhari’s daughter gets first class in photography at UK university

First Lady, Aisha Buhar’s daughters, Aisha Hanan Buhari Jnr, has come out with a first class degree in the university.

What ought to be a celebration of brilliance and academic excellence with the First Family has been overshadowed by speculations as to where the younger Aisha graduated.

In her tweet on Tuesday night, Aisha edited out the school, but the photographs displayed and some of the people who attended, including the wife of the Nigerian High Commissioner in UK, clearly indicates that the graduation ceremony was held in UK.

“Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first class degree.

“I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support. I want to particularly thank H.E. Gov Atiku Bagudu, Ibrahim Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura”