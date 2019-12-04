Court orders ex govs to return pensions

In a landmark judgement, a federal high court in Ikoyi has asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed in a tweet on Wednesday.

All these ormer governors were receiving double pay and life pensions”.

N40bn were said to be unduly received by the former governors” who are now serving senators and ministers.

Other individuals named by SERAP as beneficiaries of this policy are Rabiu Kwankwaso, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Sam Egwu, Shaaba Lafiagi, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Danjuma Goje, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige and Babatunde Fashola.

The court made an order directing Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation to institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, who are now senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.

The court adjourned till February 3, 2020, for a report of compliance with the judgement by the federal government.

Recently, the Zamfara state house of assembly abolished a law that allowed the payment of pension and other allowances to former governors and their deputies.

SERAP says it will not relent until the judgement is fully enforced and all state governors abolish the life pension law in their states.