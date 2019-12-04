CP Odumosu Rescues Abducted NYSC member, arrests Kidnapper

Lagos commissioner of police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu risked his life today as he led a daring operation that rescued a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member after a gun battle.

The corps member, Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, was kidnapped in Epe area of the state last Friday.

According to the state police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, Odumosu led the operation that saved the victim who was serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village when she was kidnapped.

The rescued kidnapped victim, Onyiwara Chinwe Faith

Elkana “The Corp member was rescued at about 2.20 am today in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle. The kidnappers’ ring leader Moses Ofeye, 31 years old from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun wounds. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance trek. But she is in stable condition. She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

“Onyiwara Chinwe Faith was abducted on 29/11/2019 while on her way to attend CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe. The abductors demanded the ransom of N50million but later reduced to N400, 000 from the Farm Manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid.