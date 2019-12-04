Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti’s widow dies @ 75 after brain surgery

Abosede Ransome-Kuti, widow of the late human rights activist, Beko Ransome-Kuti has died following complication from brain surgery.

She died at Gloria Medical Centre, Anthony village in Lagos on Tuesday night. She was aged 74.

The deceased who breathed her last at 7:25 pm on Tuesday 3rd December would have turned 75 January 7, 2020.

She died at Gloria medical Centre, Anthony village after she was rushed from her Imaria Street, Anthony village residence due to difficulty in breathing.
She was recovering well from Brain Surgery as the time of her demise.

She was a Board member of Women Arise .

she is survived by sisters, Children and grandchildren.

Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family

Until her death, Abosede was the Chief Executive Officer of Boselli Ventures Limited and also a Board member of Women Arise, an Advocacy group for rights of women.

She attended Yejide Girls Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State before proceeding to Pitmans College, London.

