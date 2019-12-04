FG introduces new Electricity distribution policy – “willing Seller, Willing Buyer”.

The Federal Ministry of Power is to introduce a new Electricity distribution policy called “willing Seller, Willing Buyer”.

Under the new differential Power distribution policy, electricity would be wheeled directly from the Generation Companies to wiling consumers who are ready to fully settle their bills.

The willing consumers may include community and commercial clusters, industrial areas and hospitality sectors.

Speaking on a Freedom Radio Phone in programme in Kano, the Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman said, the policy was designed to save energy losses in the Power sector and assist Generation Companies who have not been getting the full payment for their generated power.

The policy has already taken off as a pilot scheme in two states.

The Minister revealed that DisCos have not been distributing all the power wheeled to them on the pretex that the consumers were unable to pay for the Power.

This, he said necessitated the huge Federal government’s subsidy intervention in the Power sector by paying the GenCos for undistributed power.

Engr Sale Mamman lamented that last year the Federal government approved an intervention fund of 700 billion Naira to the GenCos and just recently another 600 billion

Naira was approved for the same purpose.

He explained that this huge subsidy was an overbearing burden on the government adding that over 2,000MW of electricity was not being distributed due to the failure of the distribution

chain.

Engr Sale Mamman also explained that the DisCos were owing the GenCos and other agencies in the sector over 1.3 trillion Naira and that their collection and remittances have remained below thirty percent or even far less despite several efforts to make them improve.

The Minister assured that the government was taking various measures including the completion of on-going Power projects to improve generation and distribution in the country and called on Nigerians to be more responsible citizens by paying their electricity bills.

He noted that in the neighbouring Niger Republic, electricity tariffs were higher but payments were almost one hundred percent.