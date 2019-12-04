Hate Speech Bill sponsor Abdullahi lists 3 key elements

Senate Deputy Chief Whip and sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has explained.

(1) “Part of the reasons why violence takes place is attributable to discriminatory practices.

“It is discrimination that creates the socio-political imbalance that you see leading to a group feeling shortchanged and marginalised.

“Discrimination is also another very serious matter why I sponsored the bill. This bill basically is about preventing discrimination and prohibiting people who incite violence.”

(2) Abdullahi further stated that the bill’s introduction by the National Assembly has the backing of Section 45 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Section states: “Nothing in Sections 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of this Constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society; in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; or for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom or other persons.”

(3) On measures put in place to guard the bill against abuse, Abdullahi explained: “An Independent Commission shall be constituted and whose membership will be restricted to persons without any history of promoting ethnic or religious causes, or anyone with political affiliations.”

He added that the passage of the bill into law will address all forms of discrimination, hostility and violence which are on the rise in the country.