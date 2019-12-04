Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kwara Lawmaker , Saidu is dead

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Patigi Constituency, Ahmed Saidu Rufai, is dead.

He died on Tuesday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after a brief illness.

