Kwara Lawmaker , Saidu is dead

A member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Patigi Constituency, Ahmed Saidu Rufai, is dead.
He died on Tuesday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after a brief illness.
