Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Messi thinking retirement after sixth Ballon d’Or

Younews Ng December 4, 2019 Business, Entertainment, News, Sports, Trending, Winning Leave a comment 36 Views

Recognised as the finest player on the planet, with the 32-year-old now boasting one more Golden Ball than eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and there has been no sign of him slowing down.

Lionel Messi has admitted on the back of his sixth Ballon d’Or triumph that “retirement is approaching”, but the Argentine hopes to enjoy “many more years” at the top and says Barcelona have nothing to worry about when it comes to his future.

That will comes as a relief to those at Camp Nou, with it having already been revealed that an all-time great has an exit clause in his current contract.

Well,for now Messi continues to be a talismanic presence for the reigning La Liga champions.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

debt management office

Fed Govt opens application for new savings bonds

An opportunity is available to participate in and benefit from the favourable returns available in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.