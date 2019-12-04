Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

What Mobolaji Johnson told me about Obasanjo – Tinubu

Tinubu said his time with Johnson was at a critical period when Obasanjo confiscated the allocations of Lagos State.

He said Johnson told him then to ignore Obasanjo and focus on re-engineering Lagos State, which he did and that it paid off.

Tinubu said: “Johnson embarked on re-engineering and assembling the best cabinet to show transparency at that time. He showed courage and strong determination for the benefit of Lagos State. His retirement was sudden following the coup in 1975. He lived a life of great contentment.

