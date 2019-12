At Last, Sowore Regains Freedom After 3 Months In DSS Custody

Sahara Reporters publisher Yele Sowore has regained his freedom after three months in State Security Service custody,

Sowore was freed after a federal high ordered his release and fined the SSS 100,000 for his continued detention.

Omoyele Sowore has been detained since August 17th, 2019 and on several occasions the Department State Service has defied court orders (DSS) authorising his release.