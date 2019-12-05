Buhari decries population increase, desert encroachment

President Muhammadu Buhari has said climate change is steadily taking a toll on income of families as farm lands get narrowed with desert encroachments, while the vagaries of the weather pose greater risks for the future.

Buhari also said the global attention on taming the effects of climate change was important, noting that population had been on the increase in Nigeria, and lands for investment and farming have turned more competitive.

“Before now 10 to 15 members of a family could own a land, but the desert encroachment and growth in population has created a situation where you can have 200 people struggling over a family land,’’ he said.

The President said the effect of climate change on Lake Chad had created more economic challenges, with the shrinking lake rendering many jobless, and leaving them with little or no options for survival, except crime.