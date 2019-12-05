Ozigizaga Crooner, Chris Hanen is Dead

Veteran music act, Chris Aghanenu Hanen is dead. Many music lovers of the 80s and 90s will definitely know him. He was the singer of that megahit song, OZIGIZAGA ,a song that was an instant hit then and produced by Sam Uquah.

Chris Hanen died in the late hours of Tuesday.

Some of his other songs include Ajanma, Nwayo Nwayo and Africa.

Chris is also known for his energetic performances and beautiful female dancers.

Chris Hanen was from the Igbo part of Delta state. Chris had two albums to his credit, New Dawn and Turning Point. Not much has been heard from the singer since the 90s. Some believe he may have had issues with his record company as his finances did not match the popularity of his songs.

Chris Hanen may have been in his late 60s or early 70s before his death.