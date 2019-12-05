Power of Choice : Between Ronaldo & Messi?

No matter who is lifting what(especially with aided hands), Christian Ronaldo remains the greatest footballer,some football analysts are saying

While not doubting the dexterity and adroitness of Lionel Messi, but they admire the commitment and dedication of CR7 to excelling in the round leather game.

“He knew he wasn’t naturally skilled,but he worked on acquiring the needed “skills.

He knew he doesn’t have the support of a mega team management that can leverage things for him in terms of football politics,he worked on getting the sport of football fans and his colleagues( footballers and coaches) to win awards.

He chose not to genuflect to football administrators such as the former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter. He chose to add glamour to his footballing…something that annoys the pretentious football establishment greatly.

He is one player that has shown courage by moving across leagues in over 3 countries and won trophies at these clubs! I only know that the touted “superior” of his has only been in a particular club and dismal performance at national level. By the way, CR7 has won trophies with his national team or hasn’t he?

Before comparisons are made,we should make sure that the parameters for assessment are the same. If not,then no need!!!

Those who go for Ronaldo also add that that he is arguably one face that sells products faster..

He may not have lifted the Balon for the 6th time,but as far as they are concern he is greatest footballer. CR7 do take a bow.